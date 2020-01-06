  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We did not see any 'tukde-tukde' gang in JNU: S Jaishankar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 06: "I can certainly tell you that when I studied in JNU, we did not see any 'tukde tukde' gang there," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday when asked about the situation in the premier university.

    S Jaishankar
    S Jaishnkar

    After the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday, Jaishankar, a JNU alumnus, had swiftly condemned the incident, saying it is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.

    "Tukde-Tukde" is a term often used by the right-wing parties to attack the opposition, particularly Left and Left-backed outfits as well as those who support them.

    "What I had to say on JNU, I said it yesterday. It was very clear," said the External Affairs Minister when asked during a book release event about attacks on JNU students on Sunday.

    A mob of masked people had stormed the JNU campus and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

    They also attacked a women's hostel. "Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," Jaishankar had tweeted after the incident.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue