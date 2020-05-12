We cannot lose the fight against coronavirus, says PM Modi to nation

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 12: With just five more days left for the third phase of the nationwide lockdown - that was put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus - coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addresses the nation. This will be PM Modi's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of coronavirus, which has so far claimed 2,293 lives and infected 70,756 people in the country.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "We have been fighting this virus for the past four months. Many have lost their lives due to coronavirus. My condolences are with all of them. A single virus has changed the entire world. Also, the entire world is fighting to saves lives from coronavirus. We cannot lose this fight against the deadly virus. We have to win this war."

Self-reliant India is the only way forward to fight coronavirus: PM Modi

The Prime Minister further went on to say that the 21st century belongs to India, adding that it is our responsibility to take the country forward.

"India needs to be self-reliant. Today, more than two lakh PPEs and N-95 masks are getting manufactured in India. The crisis is an opportunity in disguise for India," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister's address comes a day after he held a six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers of several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal, seeking an extension of the coronavirus lockdown.