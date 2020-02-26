We cannot let another 1984 scenario happen in this city Delhi High Court

New Delhi, Feb 26: Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar said that another 1984 scenario cannot happen in the national capital.

Justice Muralidhar reportedly made this comment while hearing a case with respect to the ongoing Delhi violence.

Earlier, he was left surprised after he was learnt that a senior police official had not watched footage of BJP leader Kapil Mishra's hate speech.

On Wednesday, during a hearing, he had the court play the video for the benefit of a Deputy Commissioner of Police and several lawyers who also claimed that they had not watched such videos.

It is reportedly said that a policeman informed the court that he did not watch Kapil Mishra's hate speech footage but had seen videos of the violence.

Reacting to this, the judge said, "This is really concerning. There are so many TVs in your office, how can police officer say that he hasn't watched the videos. I'm really appalled by the state of affairs of Delhi Police."

Also, the court further said that leaders of both state and central government to personally meet the victims and their families.

"This is time to reach out and do confidence by building," the court said. "This is the time to show that Z Security is for everyone," Justice Muralidhar said in the Delhi High Court.

"We can't let another 1984 scenario happen in this city; not under the watch of this court," Justice Muralidhar said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to call in the Indian Army to restore law and order.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said that the police, despite all its efforts, were unable to bring the situation under control.