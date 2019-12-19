We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship, Subramanian Swamy tweet on Anti-CAA protest

India

New Delhi, Dec 19: Subramanian Swamy knows how to be in the news. Amid anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swamy on Thursday made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter which could trigger a fresh debate.

Swamy he seems to be mocking birthplace of Pakistan's former President and army Gen. Pervez Musharraf's who was sentenced to death penalty for high treason. Musharraf was born in Delhi during the British Raj

The leader said that former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf can be given Indian citizenship "on a fast track basis as he belongs to Delhi's Daryaganj".

''We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self-acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come,''Swamy tweeted.

We can give Musharraf fast track citizenship since he is from Daryaganj and suffering persecution. All self—acknowledged descendants of Hindus are qualified in a new CAA to come — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 19, 2019

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, handed Musharraf, 76, death sentence in the long-drawn high treason case against him for suspending the Constitution and imposing emergency rule in 2007, a punishable offence for which he was indicted in 2014.

The charges of which Musharraf was convicted stem from the 1999 military coup that toppled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

During his India visit in 2001, Musharraf along with his wife Sehba Musharraf had visited his ancestral house - Nahewali Haveli old Delhi's Daryaganj area. Musharraf's family had moved to Karachi in 1946.

And while you wonder how that amazing observation happened, here are the replies from Twitter users.

But Owaisi advocates citizenship for teπorists not for good Muslims like Tarek Fatah or Musharrafs.😬https://t.co/RzVJNwEXY3 — The Rightist Singhvi🇮🇳 (@RightistSingh) December 19, 2019

Mam, he is trolling Musharraf. 😁 — Ari Daman (@IndiaFirst_2020) December 19, 2019

Let him do a gharwapasi. Phir sochenge — Indira Deepak (@Indira19240204) December 19, 2019

His tweet comes amidst several protests erupted across India on Monday against the police crackdown in Jamia Millia Islamia here and the controversial citizenship law as students and political leaders took to the streets.

A major controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the new citizenship law.

Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident. According to Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, as many as 200 people were injured in the incident, of which many were students of the university.