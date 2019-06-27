  • search
    ‘We can change the world!’: Leonardo Dicaprio draws attention to Chennai water crisis

    New Delhi, June 27: Legendary actor and Oscar award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed concern over ongoing water crisis in Chennai.

    DiCaprio shared a photograph of a dry well on his Instagram profile. He wrote: "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation. A well, completely empty, and a city without water. The southern Indian city of Chennai is in crisis, after the four main water reservoirs ran dry. The acute water shortage has forced the city to scramble for urgent solutions and residents have to stand in line for hours to get water from government tankers. As the water levels depleted, hotels and restaurants started to shut temporarily, and the air con was turned off in the city's metro. Officials in the city continue to try and find alternative sources of water - but the community continue to pray for rain."

    Rajya Sabha MPs raises issue of drinking water crisis

    DiCaprio is a vocal environmentalist, and has spoken about climate change at the UN, and via the several documentaries he has produced on the subject.

    In one of the worst years, Chennai and its neighbourhoods have been witnessing an extended summer after a deficient northeast monsoon in 2018, leading to depleted groundwater levels.

    The government is managing the demand for water by opting for supply through tankers, besides identifying alternatives like quarries to meet the demand.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 9:35 [IST]
