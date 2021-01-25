We believe in uniting, not dividing: CM Yogi Adityanath on dividing Uttar Pradesh into 4 parts

As 'love jihad' law completes one month in Uttar Pradesh, officials arrested about 35 people

Lucknow, Jan 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday rejected any plan for the state's division, and said that his government believes in uniting and not dividing.

On November 21, 2011, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly had passed a proposal to split the state into four parts - Purvanchal (21 districts), Bundelkhand (7 districts), Awadh Pradesh (21 districts) and Paschim Pradesh (26 districts).

It can be seen that the proposal was passed when Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was the chief minister of the state.

On Monday, Yogi Adityanath said, "The people of Uttar Pradesh are proud of their history and the state has its own importance in the country. We believe in uniting not dividing."

He added that the UP government has given special attention to the development of the state's Bundelkhand region and eastern parts.

"With an aim to usher economic development in these two regions, the BJP government has been building Purvanchal expressway and Bundelkhand expressway. The two expressways will become the backbones of development in these areas," the CM said while speaking with the media at his residence.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further claimed that the state government has created an investor-friendly environment in the state, which has yielded positive results for the State.

He added that the BJP government has begun one-district-one product scheme which is changing the lives of the poor and the backward people in Uttar Pradesh.

When Mayawati reiterated her demand of dividing Uttar Pradesh into four parts in 2013, the Samajwadi Party, BJP, and Congress had dismissed the idea.