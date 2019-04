'We attacked Balakot as Pakistan didn't destroy JeM camps', says Sitharaman

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 16: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday slammed Pakistan for claiming to be a "victim of terrorism". She said Pakistan did not take any action to eliminate Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps on its territory.

Speaking in Shivamogga, Defence Minister said, "Pakistan says they are victims of terrorism. But when JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) claims responsibility for an attack and they have their training camps in Pakistan, then is it not Pakistan's responsibility to destroy these camps? But they didn't, so we attacked Balakot."

Her statement comes at a time when political parties have raised several questions in relation to Balakot air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Day after SC verdict on Rafale deal, Congress demands Prasad, Sitharaman's resignation

This is not the first time Sitharaman has slammed Pakistan for failing to take action against terror camps on its territory despite having accurate intel on them.

Earlier on Sunday, Sitharaman slammed opposition political parties for alleging that BJP was politicising armed forces.

The JeM-orchestrated Pulwama terror attack claimed the life of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) paramilitary troopers, following which India retaliated strongly by dropping bombs on a JeM training camp in Balakot, Pakistan.