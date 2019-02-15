  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We're with Govt, security forces: Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Congress party extended support to the government of India and security forces in the wake of the ghastly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh. Courtesy: ANI news

    In a press conference Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting. We are all standing together with our jawans. No force can divide or break this country."

    "This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are fully supporting the government of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this, " said Gandhi.

    Also Read | Most Favoured Nation: What does Pakistan stand to lose?

    Also, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of CRPF jawans. Manmohan Singh said, "Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces."

    Read more about:

    congress pulwama rahul gandhi

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue