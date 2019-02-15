We're with Govt, security forces: Congress

India

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 15: Congress party extended support to the government of India and security forces in the wake of the ghastly attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

In a press conference Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, "This is a terrible tragedy. This type of violence done against our soldiers is absolutely disgusting. We are all standing together with our jawans. No force can divide or break this country."

"This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are fully supporting the government of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this, " said Gandhi.

Also, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh condoled the death of CRPF jawans. Manmohan Singh said, "Today is the day of mourning. Our country has lost close to 40 armed forces jawans and our foremost duty is to convey to their families that we are with them. We shall never compromise with the terrorist forces."