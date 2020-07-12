We are with Congress, no controversy: Rajasthan MLAs who went to Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 12: In a U-turn, three Congress MLAs on Sunday claimed they stand together behind Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, denying the daylong crisis in the party seen to have been triggered by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is camping in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Rajasthan Congress MLA Rohit Bohra said "we went to Delhi due to personal reasons. If media says we went there for this reason or that, then it's not our problem. We don't want to be part of any controversy. We are the soldiers of Congress and will be with the party till our last breath."

Another leader State Cabinet Minister Harish Choudhary said, at a time when we are fighting against Covid-19, BJP is fighting for the power. The Rajasthan government will complete its full term.

Sachin Pilot ji is president of Rajasthan Congress & I'm secretary of state party unit so my meeting with Sachin ji is a routine exercise. We - Chetan Dudi, Rohit Behra & I - have not been approached by BJP, said Rajasthan Congress MLA Danish Abrar.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party will be held at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence tomorrow at 10:30 am. The meeting that was scheduled for today has been cancelled.

Reports are also rife that 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs in touch with Sachin Pilot and have pledged their support to him with whatever decision he takes.