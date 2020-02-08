  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We are winning by huge margin: AAP's Manish Sisodia on Delhi Exit Poll Results 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that they are winning by huge margin after looking at the exit polls.

    Manish Sisodia

    "Voting has ended! Hearty congratulations to all the workers! All have worked from early morning till late at night, and some worked 24 hours in the last few days. This election was a proof of how selfless and strong our relationship is. We are winning by a huge margin. Salute to the hard work of all colleagues," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari put up a brave face even as exit polls predicted a sweep for the AAP in the assembly polls, voting for which concluded on Saturday evening, claiming his party will win "48 seats" and form a government in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was expected to meet BJP's seven Lok Sabha MPs and other leaders late in the evening, a top party leader said.

    Exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member House.

    Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

    Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

    TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

    The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 assembly polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.

    More MANISH SISODIA News

    Read more about:

    manish sisodia exit polls delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 20:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X