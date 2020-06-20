  • search
    We are well prepared to respond to any contingency: IAF Chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: All efforts are underway to ensure that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control is resolved peacefully, Indian Air Force Chief, R K S Bhadauria said.

    In spite of unacceptable Chinese action after agreements reached, during military talks and resulting in loss of lives, all efforts are underway to ensure that the situation is resolved peacefully, the IAF chief also said.

    Indian Air Force Chief, R K S Bhadauria

    The security scenario in our region mandates that our Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times. The developments at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh is a small snapshot of what we are required to handle at short notice, he also said.

    It should be very clear we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency. I assure the nation we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain, he further added.

    We are aware of the situation, be it on LAC or beyond, be it their air deployments, their posture an kind of deployments. We have full analysis and we've taken necessary action that we need to take to handle any contingency that may come up, the IAF Chief also said

    iaf chief line of actual control indo china

