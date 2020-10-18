Govt vigilant towards each inch of India's land; no one can take it away: Amit Shah on Ladakh row

New Delhi, Oct 18: Amidst the continuing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch of the country''s land and no one can take it away.

Shah also said the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the standoff in Ladakh with China.

"We are vigilant for every inch of our land, no one can take it away...Our defence forces and leadership are capable of defending the country''s sovereignty and border," he told CNN News18 when asked whether China has entered into Indian territory.

The home minister also said that the government is committed to protecting the sovereignty and security of the country.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese soldiers to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8 where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

In the last three months, the Indian Army rushed tanks, heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies to various treacherous and high-altitude areas of the region to maintain combat readiness through the harsh winter of around four months starting around mid-October.

India has been maintaining that the disengagement process has to start simultaneously at all the friction points.