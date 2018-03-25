'We are ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam', says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is Dehradun on Sunday said that India is ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam.

Speaking to ANI, Sitharaman said,'' We are alert & ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity.''

Earlier, India's ambassador to China has refuted recent reports that the Chinese military is stepping up infrastructure build-up in the Doklam area, reported news agency PTI.

"No, I can tell you that in Doklam area, which we call close proximity or sometimes the face off site, the area where there was close confrontation or close proximity between Indian and Chinese military troops, there is no change taking place today," said Gautam Bambawale in an interview to the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

The two armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at Doklam in the eastern sector of their border last year. The issue was resolved in August, only the bilateral ties had turned sour.

OneIndia News

