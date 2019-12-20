We are open: Govt ready to accept suggestions of any anti-CAA protesters

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 20: The government is ready to accept suggestions, if any, from the people who are staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a top official said on Friday.

    The offer of the government came amid ongoing protests against the recently-enacted legislation. "We are open to receive suggestions, if any, from anyone on the CAA. We are also trying to remove doubts of the people about the CAA through various ways," the official said.

    In Uttar Pradesh, violence has spread to more parts of Uttar Pradesh as anti-citizenship law protesters pelted stones at police in Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Sambhal when they were stopped from taking out rallies after the Friday prayers. Prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been placed in the entire state since Nov 9. Though the state capital Lucknow and Aligarh remained largely peaceful, new areas were hit by violence.

    Demonstrators indulged in stone-pelting in several cities, forcing police to use canes and lob tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters. Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Sambhal were hit majorly by the ongoing protests on Thursday too. Internet services remained suspended in several districts to check spread of rumours.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 17:04 [IST]
