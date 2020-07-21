YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar said that the rise of China has affected the entire world very profoundly and also impacted immediate neighbours.

    The gap in the development of India and China has over the past three decades has had implications for the relationship, he also said. He was speaking at the Mindmine Summit.

    We are not necessarily the by-stander: Jaishankar

    Jaishankar bear in minds a lot of it is also politics. Their politics, our politics, sometimes the interplay of it, Jaishankar said on the map controversy without mentioning Nepal.

    S Jaishankar talks about bipartisan support in US for expanding ties with India

    You know we cannot push these things away. I mean this politics at work, it is not unique.

      I mean every region would have its own, he also said.

      On India taking positions, Jaishankar said that the earlier thinking was to stay out of trouble and don't get entangled in other people's issues. However today, people turn to us as part of a solution. We are not necessarily the bystander who may get sucked into other people's issues. But we have a contribution to make. You can't say, I am going to stay away and there will be competing choices, Jaishankar also said.

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
