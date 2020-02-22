  • search
Trending FATF Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    We are hiring! Congress posts hilarious post that brings 'acche din' to unemployed people

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Indian National Congress pn Saturday posted a tweet using US President Donald Trump's lofty expectations for his Monday welcome party to lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    We are hiring! Congress posts hilarious post that brings acche din to unemployed people

    While the Congress is seen accusing PM Modi and BJP of failing to generate jobs in the country, the Congress' social media team came up with a hilarious post that could gather jobs as well as people to welcome Donald Trump.

    In case if you're left confused, the 69 lakh figure is associated with Donald Trump's prediction of 7 million (70 lakh), reducing the number of actual people who are expected to attend the event.

    Why is Congress unhappy when country's stature is being raised globally: BJP

    However, in the recent reports, the President has now revised his expectations from 7 million to 10 million.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress tweet

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X