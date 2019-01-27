  • search
    By Smriti Pathak
    Warangal, Jan 27: An elderly farmer couple resorted to seeking alms after a tehsildhar allegedly sought a bribe to issue the 'pattadar' passbook, a charge denied by the authorities.

    The couple, Basavaiah (75) and his wife Lakshmi, had approached the tehsildhar of Jayashankar Bhoopalpally district, K Satyanarayana, to get the 'pattadar passbook' for their land but he allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe.

    We are begging for alms to pay bribe: A sorry tale from Telangana
    Representational Image

    Frustrated at being made to run from pillar to post, the couple started begging to collect money to be given as bribe to the tehsildhar.

    Basavaiah also alleged that some officials were attempting to include names of other people in his land records.

    Coming to know about the couple 'begging' to collect money, district collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu summoned them to his office and handed over the corrected "pattadar passbook" after verification.

    A district official said there was no demand for a bribe from the couple and added that a portion of the land claimed by the elderly couple was in a legal dispute.

    The official said an inquiry is on into the incident, adding the probe would also ascertain if someone had instigated the couple to resort to begging.

