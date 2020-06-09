'We are all Indians, Delhi belongs to all': LG office rejects Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 09: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office Tuesday rejected the AAP government's criticism of his order overturning the decision to reserve some hospitals here only for Delhiites, saying "we are all Indians and Delhi belongs to all".

In a statement, the LG office also said that rather than discriminating among patients, the goal of the government should be to plan and prepare for adequate infrastructure. On Monday, the LG overruled the AAP government's order to reserve Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for Delhiites.

"We are all Indians and Delhi belongs to all," Baijal's office said on Tuesday, responding to the AAP government's criticism. "It is unfortunate that any responsible government should attempt to discriminate amongst patients on grounds of residence," the statement said.

It is the responsibility of the state to provide universal healthcare to all patients coming to hospitals in accordance with constitutional provisions, it stated. The Lt Governor is fully aware of the need to ramp up medical infrastructure, it said.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there might be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the city by July 31 and the city will then need 80,000 beds. "The LG did not have any idea on numbers of COVID-19 cases and beds in Delhi once people from all over the country start coming to Delhi (for treatment)," Sisodia said.