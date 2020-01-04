‘We are 80% and you just 17%’: Karnataka BJP MLA threatens anti-CAA protesters

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Jan 04: Karnataka BJP MLA G Somasekhara Reddy warned protesters against opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act asking them to imagine what happens if the majority turns on them.

"Be careful because we are 80 per cent of the population while you are just 15 per cent. You are just a minority, and I want you to think what will happen if the majority comes out on the streets against you all," BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy was heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Slamming the BJP leader, Youth Congress leader Srivatsa took to twitter and said, "A most divisive speech inciting violence by BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy. 'We are 80%, you are just 15%. Beware. You should listen to us if you want to live in our country else we will send you to your country'. CM @BSYBJP sir, why are u not arresting him?"

Somashekhara Reddy faces allegations of illegal mining on forest lands. Besides, he is also accused of trying to bribe an Andhra Pradesh judge to get bail for his brother.