'We agree to move a resolution on Mekedatu dam', says MK Stalin

Bengaluru, Dec 6: DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday said that a resolution have been passed urging the Centre to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka for a detailed project report for its proposed dam across river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

Speaking to media, Stalin said,''We cannot accept Central Government's stand on permitting Karnataka government to construct a reservoir in Mekedatu. We agree to move a resolution on Mekedatu but we also recommend a resolution on condemning BJP govt for giving permission to Karnataka.''

''We wanted extension of the session for tomorrow to discuss about issues relating to Gaja cyclone including distribution of funds & release of funds from the centre but this point was also not accepted. We thoroughly criticise this stand of the government.''

Earlier in the day, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution unanimously urging the Centre to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka for a detailed project report for its proposed dam across river Cauvery at Mekedattu. A specially convened session of the assembly passed the resolution moved by Chief Minister K Palaniswami Thursday evening after a brief discussion.

Palaniswami had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi drawing his attention to Tamil Nadu's opposition and seeking withdrawal of the permission given to Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Water Resources Minister D.K..Shivakumar has sought an appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to discuss the proposed Mekedatu project and reach an amicable solution.

The Central Water Commission recently allowed Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the construction of a balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery, which has been opposed by both the ruling AIADMK and DMK.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu contend that if the dam was permitted, it would affect Tamil Nadu farmers who depend on Cauvery waters for irrigation.