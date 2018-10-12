WCD Ministry to set up committee to examine #MeToo complaints

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    New Delhi, Oct 12: The Ministry of Women and Child Development will be setting up a committee of senior judicial and legal persons as members to examine all issues emanating from the #MeTooIndia movement.

    Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. PTI file photo
    The committee will look into the legal and institutional framework which is in place for handling complaints of sexual harassment at work and advise the Ministry on how to strengthen these frameworks.

    Despite the fact the government is firmly behind minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar at least for the moment, Union women and child development ministry is mulling if it can take complains available on social media into cognizance. The government is already on the defensive on the issue of MeToo campaign doing rounds in the country.

