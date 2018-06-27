WCD Ministry dismisses survey on women safety, says 'it was based on an opinion poll'

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday dismissed the survey done by Thomson Reuters Foundation survey where India was named as the 'world's most dangerous country for women 2018' and said that it was "an effort to malign the nation".

Ministry of Women & Child Development said,''As per a recent poll titled 'The world's most dangerous countries for women 2018' Thomson Reuters Foundation proclaimed India as the most dangerous country for women. The proclamation is based on an opinion poll, rather than any reports or data.''

''Ranking is based on a perception poll based on responses to simply 6 questions & has been conducted with 548 respondents, which have been defined by Reuters as 'experts focused on women's issues'. However, no info or opinion has been sought from this Ministry,'' Ministry of WCD further said.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development also said the survey was an effort to "draw attention away from real improvements seen" after the December 2012 attack.

In a study by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, India has been named the world's most dangerous country for women. Being ranked the worst in the world - even below Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan and Somalia - is a significant drop for India, which was ranked the fourth most dangerous country for women in the same survey seven years ago.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day