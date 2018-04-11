WBJEE admit card 2018 released, steps to download

The WBJEE admit card 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card was released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board. The WBJEE 2018 entrance examination is scheduled for April 22, 2018. The candidates can access the admit cards by entering their Application Number, Password and Security Pin (as shown on the website) on the official website. The admit card is available on wbjeeb.nic.in.

How to download WBJEE 2018 admit card

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on the link "Download Admit Card" which is given on the homepage

Enter Application Number, Password, Security Pin (as shown in the website)

Submit the details and download your admit card

Take a printout

