WBJEE 2019: Find out how to apply here

New Delhi, Dec 27: The online application for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (WBJEE 2019) is now open. To register for the exam click here.

The exam would be conducted on May 26, 2019 while the last date for registration is January 22, 2019. The detailed brochure is available on www.wbjeeb.in.

Candidates who have passed their class 12th or equivalent examination are eligible to appear in this exam. The WBJEE 2019 exams will be held for Btech/Bpharma/ B.Arch courses. Candidates will have to appear in the Paper-I (Mathematics) and Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry-combined) for admission in Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy courses while candidates appearing only in paper 2 will get admission only in Pharmacy courses being offered at Universities

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2019:

to land on the page where you can apply. Fill the application form by clicking on Apply button at the bottom of the screen.

Upload scanned photo and signature.

Follow the directions to pay the examination fee.

Receive acknowledgement.