WBCHSE HS Results 2019 to be declared on this date

Kolkata, Mar 15: The WBCHSE HS Results 2019 are set to be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Education is likely to declare the results of the Class 12 exams in the second week of June. The results were initially supposed to be declared in May.

However, due to the Lok Sabha elections, the results have been postponed.

Official have said that they would try and declare the results before June 15. The results once declared will be available on wb.allresults.nic.in.