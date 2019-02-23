WBBSE exam 2019: WBBSE Class 10th result likely to be declared by June first week

India

oi-Vikas SV

Kolkata, Feb 23: WBBSE exam 2019 result for class 10th would most likely be declared by the first week of June, 2019, on official website wbbse.org.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination or WBBSE class 10th exam also called as WBBSE Madhyamik examination started from February 12 and ended on end on February 22. Around 10.66 lakh students appeared for West Bengal Madhyamik examination 2019.

An Indian Express report a WBBSE official as saying that the WBBSE class 10 Madhyamik exam result would be declared by June as they will not be able to declare it in May due to Lok Sabha elections.

The candidates can check the results on wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the results on examresults.net The results will also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888.

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950. The Board was inaugurated by the then Governor of West Bengal Dr.K.N.Katju on 3rd May 1951 and the Board started functioning under the Chairmanship of Apurba Kumar Chanda. The Board was subsequently renamed as West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in 1964, under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Act 1963.