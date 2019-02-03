WB: Mamata govt declines permission for Yogi Adityanath rally

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 03: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on Sunday, denied permission for the landing of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper at Balurghat ahead of his rally in the state, which stood cancelled now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office said,''The permission for the CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in West Bengal today has been declined by the West Bengal government without any prior notice.''

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Mukul Roy called it "undemocratic attitude of the government. "Ultimately, BJP will get permission at Balurghat. There is a regular airport at Balurghat. What is the harm of giving permission to land helicopter on that regular helipad? So, it is absolutely undemocratic attitude of the govt of West Bengal," the former TMC leader told ANI.

Last month, there was a row between the BJP and the Mamata Banerjee government over a landing spot for BJP president Amit Shah's helicopter ahead of his rally in Malda.

The TMC and BJP governments have been at the loggerheads ever since Chief Minister Mamata denied permission to saffron party's 40-day long 'rath yatra' or the chariot rally in the state, asserting that the programme would trigger violence.