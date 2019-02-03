  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB: Mamata govt declines permission for Yogi Adityanath rally

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Feb 03: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, on Sunday, denied permission for the landing of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper at Balurghat ahead of his rally in the state, which stood cancelled now.

    Yogi Adityanath’s Bengal rally denied permission by Mamata govt

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office said,''The permission for the CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in West Bengal today has been declined by the West Bengal government without any prior notice.''

    Reacting to the development, BJP leader Mukul Roy called it "undemocratic attitude of the government. "Ultimately, BJP will get permission at Balurghat. There is a regular airport at Balurghat. What is the harm of giving permission to land helicopter on that regular helipad? So, it is absolutely undemocratic attitude of the govt of West Bengal," the former TMC leader told ANI.

    Last month, there was a row between the BJP and the Mamata Banerjee government over a landing spot for BJP president Amit Shah's helicopter ahead of his rally in Malda.

    The TMC and BJP governments have been at the loggerheads ever since Chief Minister Mamata denied permission to saffron party's 40-day long 'rath yatra' or the chariot rally in the state, asserting that the programme would trigger violence.

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath west bengal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue