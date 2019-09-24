WB traffic police gives away rewards for obeying traffic norms, sets benchmark

Kolkata, Sep 24: The amended Motor Vehicle Act came into force from September 1 across India, but the Bengal government refused to implement it 'fully' and Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state deciding to implement it 'partially'. Amid this, the Baruipur police have come up with a unique idea of 'HAPPY DRIVING'- the Baruipur District police organized an event under West Bengal government's 'Safe Drive Save Life' programmes at Puratan Bazar bypass crossing in Baruipur, South 24 Paraganas, West Bengal on Tuesday.

The innovative idea of 'HAPPY DRIVING' was mooted by Deputy SP Traffic Md Qutbuddin khan in which the drivers/riders those were wearing Helmets, wearing seat belts and obeying traffic rules were publicly rewarded with gifts and vouchers so that a positive feeling may be developed amongst the law-abiding citizens.

Every citizen, riders/drivers who obeyed traffic norms were rewarded with t-shirts and rupees five-hundred gift vouchers.

The event aimed to provide positive gestures of traffic police towards the citizen. The gave a strong message that police not only look after the law violators and charge fines but also appreciates them who abides by the law.

Deputy SP Traffic Md Qutbuddin khan said to OneIndia, "The idea of HAPPY DRIVING is to - make the riders/drivers feel proud who obeys the law, make the citizens feel happy on the road which will help to reduce the stress and accidents, recognize their good activities and law-abiding behaviour before the society."

He also added, during the event when he called a couple who were riding together. They were a bit scared as they were wearing helmets and didn't break any traffic rule, they were afraid and asked the officers why they were stopped. When Dy SP traffic Khan revealed about the 'HAPPY DRIVING' event and rewarded them, they were very much delighted.

The officer believes that such a positive approach can spread the awareness of following the traffic norms. Officer Khan said, "I am willing to do this event every month in Baruipur."

"With a kind approach like 'HAPPY DRIVING' event we can built good relation with the citizens and the traffic police which will help to reduce the fear of the people from police," said officer Khan.