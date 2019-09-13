  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB to implement 6th Pay Commission from January 2020: Mamata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the state government will accept the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and is likely to implement it from January 1 next year.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    "We will accept the recommendations of the Commission and sympathetically consider it (procedures and formalities)," Banerjee said, addressing an organizational meet of the state government employee's union.

    ED seeks 5 more days extension of custodial interrogation of D K Shivakumar

    The Sixth Pay Commission was formed on November 27, 2015, with Prof Abhirup Sarkar as its chairman.

    More WEST BANGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bangal

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue