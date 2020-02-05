WB: TMC worker shot dead in Burdwan

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Feb 05: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Rathin Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Burdwan, West Bengal.

Reportedly, the local party members of TMC have alleged that BJP is behind the incident. Police have started investigation in this case.

In December last year a 45-year-old TMC worker, Anil Majhi was killed and his dead body was found in a pond at Madhabdihi in East Burdwan. Police also arrested one person in that case.

Man shoots dead son during argument over property

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that people were killed in the state in violence following the Lok Sabha elections, last year 10 people were killed during violence in two separate incidents in the state and of them, eight belonged to TMC and the rest were BJP supporters.

NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 5th, 2020

In the fag end of 2019, two BJP party offices were also set ablaze in Bengal.