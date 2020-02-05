  • search
    WB: TMC worker shot dead in Burdwan

    Kolkata, Feb 05: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Rathin Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Burdwan, West Bengal.

    Reportedly, the local party members of TMC have alleged that BJP is behind the incident. Police has started investigation in this case.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    In December last year a 45-year-old TMC worker, Anil Majhi was killed and his dead body was found in a pond at Madhabdihi in East Burdwan. Police also arrested one person in that case.

    Man shoots dead son during argument over property

    Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed that people were killed in the state in violence following the Lok Sabha elections, last year 10 people were killed during violence in two separate incidents in the state and of them eight belonged to TMC and the rest were BJP supporters.

    In the fag end of 2019, two BJP party offices were also set ablaze in Bengal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
