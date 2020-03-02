WB: TMC launches new mass outreach campaign 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata'

Kolkata, Mar 02: With an eye on the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, on Monday Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee launched a mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata).

Over one lakh Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers would fan out across the state as part of the campaign and make people understand how Mamata is key for the development and growth of West Bengal and preserving its communal harmony, sources in the party said.

The first phase of the programme will be for 75 days.

Event launch at the Netaji Indoor Stadium | নেতাজি ইন্ডোর স্টেডিয়ামে কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা pic.twitter.com/ERIyTRYYGl — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 2, 2020

In July 2019, the WB CM had launched a helpline number and a website as part of another outreach programme on the advice of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who was appointed by the TMC after its Lok Sabha election reverses.

The outreach programme 'Didi ke Bolo' (Tell Didi) had received a huge response in its first month with more than 10 lakh people registering their grievances, the sources said.