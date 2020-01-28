WB: Students of Calcutta University block Guv Dhankhar from attending annual convocation

Kolkata, Jan 28: The students at University of Calcutta prevented the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation ceremony at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata and waved black flags with the slogans of 'Governor go back' against him on Tuesday.

Following the agitation the Governor had to leave the premises, he said to news agency ANI, "Uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt."

West Bengal: Students at University of Calcutta block the car of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and raise slogans of 'Governor go back' against him. He has reached the university for the convocation ceremony there. pic.twitter.com/o23JHdHNzq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Some of the students were also reportedly seen holding 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' posters outside the venue.

Dhankhar left the premises around 1.30 pm, without attending the event.

Last month, the governor had faced similar protests at Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend the convocation ceremony.