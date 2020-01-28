  • search
    WB: Students of Calcutta University block Guv Dhankhar from attending annual convocation

    Kolkata, Jan 28: The students at University of Calcutta prevented the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation ceremony at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata and waved black flags with the slogans of 'Governor go back' against him on Tuesday.

    WB: Students of Calcutta University blocks Guv Dhankhar from attending annual convocation
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Following the agitation the Governor had to leave the premises, he said to news agency ANI, "Uppermost thought in mind while leaving Calcutta University without attending Convocation is to ensure there is no compromise of immense respect we have for Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee on whom we are conferring honorary D Litt."

    Some of the students were also reportedly seen holding 'No CAA' and 'No NRC' posters outside the venue.

    Dhankhar left the premises around 1.30 pm, without attending the event.

      Last month, the governor had faced similar protests at Jadavpur University, where he had gone to attend the convocation ceremony.

