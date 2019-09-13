WB streets boils up, youth wing of Communist party stages protest against unemployment

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 13: Chaos triggered after the West Bengal Youth wing and student wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist), staged a protest in Howrah, West Bengal on Friday afternoon. The protesters showed agitation alleging unemployment in the state. Police lathi-charged and used Water-cannons to control the protesters from creating ruckus on the street.

Reportedly, Youth wing of left parties stages a protest alleging unemployment in the state.

#WATCH Howrah: Youth wing and student wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist), stage a protest alleging unemployment in the state. Water-cannons used by the police against the protesters. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/c4qNDIPCBm — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019

Earlier, Kolkata streets turned into a battlefield on Wednesday following a protest by the BJP Yuva Morcha workers marching towards 'Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC)' office over hike in electricity tariff. The Kolkata Police prevented the protesters in north Kolkata from trying to break the barricade. Police also fired water cannons and did lathi-charge to control the agitation in the area.