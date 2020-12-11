YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB: Seven held for attack on JP Nadda's convoy

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 11: Seven persons were arrested in West Bengal on Friday for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy a day ago, a senior police officer said.

    WB: Seven held for attack on JP Naddas convoy

    Four persons were arrested from Falta, and three from Usthi police station area, both in South 24 Parganas district, he told PTI. All seven of them were booked under various sections of the IPC for rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions and other offences.

    Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones on Thursday morning by alleged TMC workers at Sirakol in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district, where he had gone to address a rally.

    Several BJP leaders including its Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya suffered injuries, sources in the saffron party claimed. Two suo moto cases were subsequently lodged against unknown people for carrying out the attack.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X