    WB SET 2018 result declared: WB SET result 2018 link here

    Kolkata, Mar 5: WB SET 2018 result has been declared on official website and candidates who appeared for the exam can find WB SET result 2018 link below.

    West Bengal College Service Commission or WBCSC conducted the WB SET 2018 exam on December 02, 2018. The candidates who clear the WB SET exam 2018 would qualify for the posts of Assistant Professor of any colleges and University of West Bengal.

    To check WB SET 2018 result, the candidates need to login in to the official website of the WBCSC using their SET 2018 Registration No. and Password. WB SET result 2018 link is given below.

    Click Here for direct link to check WB SET 2018 result.

    How to check WB SET 2018 result:

    • Visit www.wbcsconline.in/Login.aspx
    • Candidate will be redirected to SET 2018 result login page
    • Enter registeration number and password.
    • Results of WB SET will be displayed on the screen

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
