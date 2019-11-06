WB: Pregnant dogs burnt alive along with her 2 puppies in Burdwan

Kolkata, Nov 06: Animal cruelty is increasing day by day in our country. Viciousness against innocent animals has put humanity to shame. A dog along with her two newborn puppies was burnt alive in Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday evening. This incident has led to fury among dog lovers.

According to a social media post of a dog lover, a dog was delivering her puppies beside a street, after two of her puppies were delivered an unidentified woman allegedly put kerosine oil on the dog and her newborn puppies and set them on fire.

Two puppies died and the dog was critically burnt, the dog was going through immense pain as she had three more puppies to deliver. The images show that the dog was tied up with ropes when she was set on fire.

On Monday morning after noticing the dog in such miserable condition some animal lovers came for her rescue, they brought ice-box, and treated the dog. Later, in the day people who came for the rescue of the dog went to file a complaint at the local police station along with some members of the Burdwan society for animal welfare.

Unfortunately, the dog succumbed to her pain and died with the other three unborn puppies who already died in her womb. This tragic incident has really raised a question on human conscience.

Several animal lovers have come forward demanding justice for the dog who has just crossed the rainbow bridge. Postmortem was also reportedly done on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another shocking incident, a dog was allegedly dragged to death after it was tied behind a car in Udaipur district of Rajasthan. Although, a case has been filed against Babu Khan the car owner and the culprit under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. But the local court granted him bail after he was arrested by police on Sunday.

Earlier, in Kolkata 16 dead puppies were found outside the premises of Neel Ratan Sircar Medical College. The incident led to multiple protest and huge outrage by different animal welfare organisations.

In June this year, the Punjab and Haryana High Court in an exceptional judgment declared animals and birds have legal rights, just as humans, and citizens as the "guardians of [the] animal kingdom" with a duty to ensure their welfare and protection.