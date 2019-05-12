WB poll violence continues in 6th phase: Firing, clashes leave two BJP workers injured

  • search
    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 12: Major clashes were reported in the early hours of Sunday in Medinipur's Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency's booth number 23 and 24 in Paschimbar area. A few rounds of firing took place and two people have been injured. BJP has claimed the individuals named Ananta Gucchait and Ranjit Maiti are party workers.

    Meanwhile, ahead of polling in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, a BJP worker Raman Singh was found dead on Saturday night in Gopiballabpur, Jhargram. The BJP has blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for Singh's death. However, the Trinamool Congress has denied any links to death. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that Trinamool workers entered his home and killed him, as per reports.

    6th phase LS polls: 21 with pending crimes against women, 83 women in fray

    Two other BJP workers Ananta Guchait and Ranjit Maity shot at last night at Bhagabanpur in East Medinipur. Apart from Jhargram, Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Medinipur, Bankura, Bishnupur, Purulia are voting today. In Jhargram, Lalgarh Prulia and Junglemahal, the Trinamool had lost ground to the BJP in the rural poll last year.

    In Kanthi Mardhara area, body of a TMC worker was also recovered. According to reports, Sudhakar Maiti, the TMC worker, had gone to visit a relative in a hospital on Saturday night. However, he didn't return home after that. Later, the police were informed and his body was recovered from Kanthi.

    West Bengal has witnessed a violence and clashes on polling days in the previous phases of voting. Several Trinamool and BJP workers have been injured in clashes in many parts of the state.

    Eight seats in West Bengal are voting in the Phase 6 elections on Sunday. Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur are voting today.

    A total of 59 seats across the country are voting in the elections today as polling nears end in the 7-phase Lok Sabha elections.

    Sunday, May 12, 2019, 9:55 [IST]
