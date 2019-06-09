  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengal unrest flares up, police stop hearses carrying slain workers' bodies

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 09: Hours after Centre expressed deep concern over Basirhat violence, Bengal Police reportedly stopped a BJP delegation from leading a hearse of deceased BJP workers at Malancha Road.

    BJP MP Locket Chatterjee in an arguement with the police personnel. Photo credit: PTI
    BJP MP Locket Chatterjee in an arguement with the police personnel. Photo credit: PTI

    "We have been stopped at three places. I have already assured that there will be no marches. We will peacefully take the bodies to the party office so that others can pay their tribute before their cremation at the designated place," said BJP general secretary Rahul Sinha.

    "We are also ready to proceed further under police cordon. What kind of rule is this? Democracy is being strangulated in this state," added Sinha.

    Centre issues advisory on Bengal violence, expresses "deep concern" over continuing violence

    The BJP later announced that would be taking back the bodies of two deceased BJP workers to Sandeshkhali in Basirat and observe a 12-hour bandh in the area.

    WB Governor Kesar Nath Tripathi also expressed concern over the violence in Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas. His private secretary said that he was 'sad', extended his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased and appealed to all to ensure no violence takes place.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal tmc

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue