    WB Police Constable Result 2018 declared; Check now

    Bengal, Feb 08: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPB) has declared the WB Police Constable Result 2018. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check their results on the official site of WB Police. The exam was conducted on September 23, 2019.

    Selected candidates will now have to appear for the physical eligibility test (PET), physical measurement test and interview.

    WB Police Constable Result 2018: Steps to check

    • Go to official site of WB Police at policewb.gov.in.
    • Click on 'Police constable written test result' available on the home page.
    • Enter your application number.
    • Click on login and the result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Check your result.

    WB Police Constable Exam 2018 will fill up 7229 posts in the Police department. A total of 5702 posts are for constable post and 1527 posts for sub-inspector.

    Read more about:

    west bengal constable results

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
