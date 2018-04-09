WB: One injured after an explosion at Dum Dum cantonment railway line

One person was critically injured in an explosion at Kolkata's Dum Dum cantonment railway line. Ten crude bombs recovered at the spot of the explosion, police and railway police present at the spot.

One rag picker got his right hand blown off after he tried to break open a tin can from beside the railway tracks between Dum Dum station and Dum Dum Cantonment.

Widespread violence has been reported from Bengal in the run-up to the polls. The opposition has alleged ruling TMC of strong-arm tactics to subvert the democratic process. The state government on its part has denied all allegations.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day