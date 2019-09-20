  • search
Trending Sensex Nirmala Sitharaman
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB: Massive fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit, 15 injured

    By PTI
    |

    Haldia, Sep 20: A major fire broke out at the naphtha cracker unit of the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited here on Friday injuring 15 people, a senior police officer said.

    Massive fire at Haldia Petrochemicals unit, 15 injured
    Massive fire at Haldia Petrochemical's unit, 15 injured

    The blaze that broke out at 11.15 am, was yet to be brought under control, Purba Medinipur Superintendent of Police V Solomon Nesakumar said.

    The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. The condition of three of the injured is "very serious", while the rest have suffered "moderate burns" the SP said.

    Mumbai: 4-storey building collapses at Lokmanya Tilak Road; 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

    Some of the injured were being brought to Kolkata for treatment, he said. The police officer could not say whether workers are trapped inside the unit. District Magistrate Partha Ghosh said, "I am not aware of the incident. I am busy with other things."

    More WEST BANGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bangal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue