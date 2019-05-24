WB Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results
Kolkata, May 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made stupendous inroads into West Bengal with a record breaking majority. This election comes as a bad scare to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, The BJP has completely replaced the Communist Party CPI(M) as the main opposition in the state.
Reportedly, the exit polls predicted that the BJP will win 19-23 seats which is more or less true now. The party's Look East policy for this election was based on its concerns over the Hindi heartland states after the fiasco in the assembly polls.
Elections were held in 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in 22 seats, the BJP stunned them in 18 seats and Congress takes hold of two seats in the state. Meanwhile, CPI(M) did not get a single seat this time. This has happened for the first time since the foundation of the party in Bengal in 1964.
Modi wins election: Wishes pour in from across the world
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party managed to hold on to its ground in and around Kolkata and a major chunk of the south Bengal. TMC won only by three seats from BJP. For the very first time, the state saw this kind of equal contest and result. Historically, the two major parties of Bengal were CPI(M) and TMC. This result shows that both the parties are losing ground in Bengal somehow.
WB Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners
|Constituency
|Winning Candidate
|Trailing Candidate
|Margin
|Status
|Alipurduars
|John Barla (BJP)
|Dasrath Tirkey (TMC)
|243989
|Result Declared
|Arambagh
|Aparupa Poddar (TMC)
|Tapan Kumar Ray (BJP)
|1142
|Result Declared
|Asansol*
|Babul Supriyo (BJP)
|Moon Moon Sen (TMC)
|197637
|Result Declared
|Baharampur
|ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY (INC)
|APURBA SARKAR (TMC)
|80696
|Result Declared
|Balurghat
|Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)
|Arpita Ghosh (TMC)
|33293
|Result Declared
|Bangaon
|SHANTANU THAKUR (BJP)
|MAMATA THAKUR (TMC)
|111594
|Result Declared
|Bankura
|SUBHAS SARKAR (BJP)
|SUBRATA MUKHERJEE (TMC)
|174333
|Result Declared
|Barasat
|
|Mrinal Kanti Debnath (BJP)
|109983
|Result Declared
|Bardhaman Purba
|SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL (TMC)
|
|89311
|Result Declared
|Barrackpore*
|ARJUN SINGH (BJP)
|DINESH TRIVEDI (TMC)
|14857
|Result Declared
|Basirhat
|Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (INC)
|Sayantan Basu (BJP)
|350369
|Result Declared
|Birbhum
|SATABDI ROY (TMC)
|
|88924
|Result Declared
|Bishnupur
|KHAN SAUMITRA (BJP)
|SHYAMAL SANTRA (TMC)
|78047
|Result Declared
|Bolpur
|ASIT KUMAR MAL (TMC)
|
|106402
|Result Declared
|Burdwan - durgapur
|S.S AHLUWALIA (BJP)
|DR. MAMTAZ SANGHAMITA (TMC)
|2439
|Result Declared
|Cooch behar
|NISITH PRAMANIK (BJP)
|ADHIKARY PARESH CHANDRA (TMC)
|54231
|Result Declared
|Darjeeling
|RAJU BISTA (BJP)
|AMAR SINGH RAI (TMC)
|413443
|Result Declared
|Diamond Harbour*
|ABHISHEK BANERJEE (TMC)
|NILANJAN ROY (BJP)
|320594
|Result Declared
|Dum dum*
|SOUGATA RAY (TMC)
|SAMIK BHATTACHARYA (BJP)
|53002
|Result Declared
|Ghatal
|ADHIKARI DEEPAK (TMC)
|BHARATI GHOSH (BJP)
|107973
|Result Declared
|Hooghly
|LOCKET CHATTERJEE (BJP)
|DR. RATNA DE (TMC)
|73362
|Result Declared
|Howrah
|Prasun Banerjee (TMC)
|Rantidev Sengupta (BJP)
|103695
|Result Declared
|Jadavpur*
|MIMI CHAKRABORTY (TMC)
|ANUPAM HAZRA (BJP)
|295239
|Result Declared
|Jalpaiguri
|Dr. JAYANTA KUMAR ROY (BJP)
|BIJOY CHANDRA BARMAN (TMC)
|184004
|Result Declared
|Jangipur
|KHALILUR RAHAMAN (TMC)
|MAFUJA KHATUN (BJP)
|245782
|Result Declared
|Jhargram
|Kunar Hembram (BJP)
|Birbaha Saren (TMC)
|11767
|Result Declared
|Joynagar
|PRATIMA MONDAL (TMC)
|DR. ASHOK KANDARY (BJP)
|316775
|Result Declared
|Kanthi
|Adhikari Sisir (TMC)
|Dr. Debasis Samanta (BJP)
|111668
|Result Declared
|Kolkata Dakshin*
|Mala Roy (TMC)
|Chandra Kumar Bose (BJP)
|155192
|Result Declared
|Kolkata Uttar*
|BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP (TMC)
|RAHUL (BISWAJIT) SINHA (BJP)
|127095
|Result Declared
|Krishnanagar
|MAHUA MOITRA (TMC)
|KALYAN CHAUBEY (BJP)
|63218
|Result Declared
|Maldaha Dakshin
|SREERUPA MITRA CHAUDHURY (BJP)
|ABU HASEM KHAN CHOWDHURY (Congress)
|8222
|Result Declared
|Maldaha Uttar
|KHAGEN MURMU (BJP)
|MAUSAM NOOR (TMC)
|84288
|Result Declared
|Mathurapur
|Mathurapur (TMC)
|SHYAMAPRASAD HALDER (BJP)
|203974
|Result Declared
|Medinipur*
|Dilip Ghosh (BJP)
|Manas Ranjan Bhunia (TMC)
|88952
|Result Declared
|Murshidabad
|ABU TAHER KHAN (TMC)
|ABU HENA (Congress)
|226417
|Result Declared
|Purulia
|JYOTIRMAY SINGH MAHATO (BJP)
|Dr. MRIGANKA MAHATO (TMC)
|204732
|Result Declared
|Raiganj
|DEBASREE CHAUDHURI (BJP)
|AGARWAL KANAIALAL (TMC)
|60574
|Result Declared
|Ranaghat
|JAGANNATH SARKAR (BJP)
|RUPALI BISWAS (TMC)
|233428
|Result Declared
|Srerampur
|KALYAN BANERJEE (TMC)
|DEBJIT SARKAR (BJP)
|98536
|Result Declared
|Tamluk
|Adhikari Dibyendu (TMC)
|Sidharthashankar Naskar (BJP)
|190165
|Result Declared
|Uluberia
|SAJDA AHMED (TMC)
|JOY BANERJEE (BJP)
|215359
|Result Declared