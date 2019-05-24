WB Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

  • search
    Kolkata, May 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made stupendous inroads into West Bengal with a record breaking majority. This election comes as a bad scare to Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, The BJP has completely replaced the Communist Party CPI(M) as the main opposition in the state.

    Reportedly, the exit polls predicted that the BJP will win 19-23 seats which is more or less true now. The party's Look East policy for this election was based on its concerns over the Hindi heartland states after the fiasco in the assembly polls.

    Elections were held in 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in 22 seats, the BJP stunned them in 18 seats and Congress takes hold of two seats in the state. Meanwhile, CPI(M) did not get a single seat this time. This has happened for the first time since the foundation of the party in Bengal in 1964.

    Modi wins election: Wishes pour in from across the world

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party managed to hold on to its ground in and around Kolkata and a major chunk of the south Bengal. TMC won only by three seats from BJP. For the very first time, the state saw this kind of equal contest and result. Historically, the two major parties of Bengal were CPI(M) and TMC. This result shows that both the parties are losing ground in Bengal somehow.

    WB Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners

    Constituency Winning Candidate Trailing Candidate Margin Status
    Alipurduars John Barla (BJP) Dasrath Tirkey (TMC) 243989 Result Declared
    Arambagh Aparupa Poddar (TMC) Tapan Kumar Ray (BJP) 1142 Result Declared
    Asansol* Babul Supriyo (BJP) Moon Moon Sen (TMC) 197637 Result Declared
    Baharampur ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY (INC) APURBA SARKAR (TMC) 80696 Result Declared
    Balurghat Sukanta Majumdar (BJP) Arpita Ghosh (TMC) 33293 Result Declared
    Bangaon SHANTANU THAKUR (BJP) MAMATA THAKUR (TMC) 111594 Result Declared
    Bankura SUBHAS SARKAR (BJP) SUBRATA MUKHERJEE (TMC) 174333 Result Declared
    Barasat
    Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar (TMC)
    		Mrinal Kanti Debnath (BJP) 109983 Result Declared
    Bardhaman Purba SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL (TMC)
    PARESH CHANDRA DAS (BJP)
    		89311 Result Declared
    Barrackpore* ARJUN SINGH (BJP) DINESH TRIVEDI (TMC) 14857 Result Declared
    Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (INC) Sayantan Basu (BJP) 350369 Result Declared
    Birbhum SATABDI ROY (TMC)
    DUDH KUMAR MONDAL (BJP)
    		88924 Result Declared
    Bishnupur KHAN SAUMITRA (BJP) SHYAMAL SANTRA (TMC) 78047 Result Declared
    Bolpur ASIT KUMAR MAL (TMC)
    DAS RAMPRASAD (BJP)
    		106402 Result Declared
    Burdwan - durgapur S.S AHLUWALIA (BJP) DR. MAMTAZ SANGHAMITA (TMC) 2439 Result Declared
    Cooch behar NISITH PRAMANIK (BJP) ADHIKARY PARESH CHANDRA (TMC) 54231 Result Declared
    Darjeeling RAJU BISTA (BJP) AMAR SINGH RAI (TMC) 413443 Result Declared
    Diamond Harbour* ABHISHEK BANERJEE (TMC) NILANJAN ROY (BJP) 320594 Result Declared
    Dum dum* SOUGATA RAY (TMC) SAMIK BHATTACHARYA (BJP) 53002 Result Declared
    Ghatal ADHIKARI DEEPAK (TMC) BHARATI GHOSH (BJP) 107973 Result Declared
    Hooghly LOCKET CHATTERJEE (BJP) DR. RATNA DE (TMC) 73362 Result Declared
    Howrah Prasun Banerjee (TMC) Rantidev Sengupta (BJP) 103695 Result Declared
    Jadavpur* MIMI CHAKRABORTY (TMC) ANUPAM HAZRA (BJP) 295239 Result Declared
    Jalpaiguri Dr. JAYANTA KUMAR ROY (BJP) BIJOY CHANDRA BARMAN (TMC) 184004 Result Declared
    Jangipur KHALILUR RAHAMAN (TMC) MAFUJA KHATUN (BJP) 245782 Result Declared
    Jhargram Kunar Hembram (BJP) Birbaha Saren (TMC) 11767 Result Declared
    Joynagar PRATIMA MONDAL (TMC) DR. ASHOK KANDARY (BJP) 316775 Result Declared
    Kanthi Adhikari Sisir (TMC) Dr. Debasis Samanta (BJP) 111668 Result Declared
    Kolkata Dakshin* Mala Roy (TMC) Chandra Kumar Bose (BJP) 155192 Result Declared
    Kolkata Uttar* BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP (TMC) RAHUL (BISWAJIT) SINHA (BJP) 127095 Result Declared
    Krishnanagar MAHUA MOITRA (TMC) KALYAN CHAUBEY (BJP) 63218 Result Declared
    Maldaha Dakshin SREERUPA MITRA CHAUDHURY (BJP) ABU HASEM KHAN CHOWDHURY (Congress) 8222 Result Declared
    Maldaha Uttar KHAGEN MURMU (BJP) MAUSAM NOOR (TMC) 84288 Result Declared
    Mathurapur Mathurapur (TMC) SHYAMAPRASAD HALDER (BJP) 203974 Result Declared
    Medinipur* Dilip Ghosh (BJP) Manas Ranjan Bhunia (TMC) 88952 Result Declared
    Murshidabad ABU TAHER KHAN (TMC) ABU HENA (Congress) 226417 Result Declared
    Purulia JYOTIRMAY SINGH MAHATO (BJP) Dr. MRIGANKA MAHATO (TMC) 204732 Result Declared
    Raiganj DEBASREE CHAUDHURI (BJP) AGARWAL KANAIALAL (TMC) 60574 Result Declared
    Ranaghat JAGANNATH SARKAR (BJP) RUPALI BISWAS (TMC) 233428 Result Declared
    Srerampur KALYAN BANERJEE (TMC) DEBJIT SARKAR (BJP) 98536 Result Declared
    Tamluk Adhikari Dibyendu (TMC) Sidharthashankar Naskar (BJP) 190165 Result Declared
    Uluberia SAJDA AHMED (TMC) JOY BANERJEE (BJP) 215359 Result Declared
