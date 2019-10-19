WB Guv shows interest to call on bureaucrats, lawmakers during Oct 22 district visits

By PTI

Kolkata, Oct 19: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has expressed his desire to hold meetings with district magistrates, bureaucrats, and elected representatives during his scheduled visit to North and South 24 Parganas next week, a senior state government official said on Saturday.

A missive in this regard has been sent to the top officials of the two districts, he said. "Dhankar will be visiting North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts on October 22," the official said quoting a statement issued by Raj Bhawan on October 17.

During his tour of Dhamakhali in North 24 Parganas, he wishes to convene a 30-minute meeting of TMC Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan, Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata, Zilla Parishad sabhadipati Rehana Khatun, ADG (south Bengal) among other senior police officers, he said.

In South 24 Parganas, he wants to hold another meeting at Sajnekhali with Joynagar MP Pratima Mondal, local MLAs, district magistrates and superintendents of police, the senior government official added.

While calls to Jahan went unanswered, Mahata said he was yet to receive any communication.

"I am yet to receive a letter regarding any such meeting with the governor. Without that I can't be saying if I'll be present at the meeting... I need to know the details of the agenda of the meeting," the TMC MLA stated.

Dhankar, during his north Bengal tour in September, had chaired a similar meeting in Siliguri, but top bureaucrats and elected representatives in the region gave it a miss.