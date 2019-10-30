WB Guv reacts on the killings of Murshidabad labourers in J&K

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 30: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the killings of five workers from the state's Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Extending his condolences, Governor Dhankhar appealed to the state government and NGOs to help the kin of the deceased.

Dhankhar said, "This cowardly attack is a shocking incident. It must be condemned by everyone, it's a terrorist attack, they are enemies of humanity & nation. I'm more pained because victims were from Murshidabad."

"West Bengal & Central Government should extend assistance to the victim families because their bread earner is gone. Their deaths will have a cascading & detrimental effect on their families' daily lives. The loss is unbearable & unforgettable," said the WB Governor.

I'm not subordinate to state govt: WB Guv on DM's letter keeping his district visit on hold

Five labourers Murshidabad district were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.