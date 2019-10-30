  • search
Trending Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena Nawaz Sharif
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WB Guv reacts on the killings of Murshidabad labourers in J&K

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 30: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the killings of five workers from the state's Murshidabad district in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Extending his condolences, Governor Dhankhar appealed to the state government and NGOs to help the kin of the deceased.

    Dhankhar said, "This cowardly attack is a shocking incident. It must be condemned by everyone, it's a terrorist attack, they are enemies of humanity & nation. I'm more pained because victims were from Murshidabad."

    "West Bengal & Central Government should extend assistance to the victim families because their bread earner is gone. Their deaths will have a cascading & detrimental effect on their families' daily lives. The loss is unbearable & unforgettable," said the WB Governor.

    I'm not subordinate to state govt: WB Guv on DM's letter keeping his district visit on hold

    Five labourers Murshidabad district were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue